PALMDALE — Scott Kellerman, co-owner of Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson, was appointed to the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, representing Division 1.
“I’m looking for something that benefits the community,” Kellerman said. “I guess I would be the outsider guy who doesn’t know a whole lot about the water District and how it works” and could provide a new perspective.
Kellerman was appointed to the remainder of the term of Amberrose Merino, who resigned, March 1, when she moved out of state.
There were two applicants for the position, both long-time residents, who were interviewed by the Board during a public meeting, on Monday.
“We have two good, quality candidates, and I appreciate that they applied and came here,” Director Don Wilson said. “We’ll have a difficult decision.”
Loel Haviland, a retired PWD employee with 33 years in the District, was the other candidate interviewed.
Haviland originally worked in the water works industry, which led to a position with the District. During that time, he said he read agendas and followed the Board efforts.
“I have a pretty good understanding of what your job is on the Board,” he said.
Haviland said he was analytical and a fiscal conservative who would be careful with how money is spent.
“I’m a tightwad,” he said.
Kellerman said that, as a business owner, he would like to see the Valley grow.
“Without water, you can’t do it,” he said.
He cited his experience with committees for Harley-Davidson and as a 15-year board member of the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters as assets he could bring to the Board.
As an outsider, Kellerman agreed he has a lot to learn about water and the District and said he is willing and able to attend conferences and such that would help in that process.
While stating that both men were good candidates, the Board chose Kellerman largely on his business experience and community involvement.
Board President Gloria Dizmang cited Kellerman’s business experience as having the potential for creating connections that the District has not had.
“I’m always looking at bringing something to us that we don’t have right now,” Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez said. “We don’t have a business person.”
During the interview, she noted that Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson is active in the community. “You’re consistently having a lot of different community things at Harley-Davidson; that brings a wide range of people in this region there,” she said, contacts which could help the District’s own outreach efforts.
Following the Board’s unanimous vote to appoint Kellerman, he was sworn in and took his place on the dais for the regular meeting.
