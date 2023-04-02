LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris wants to make Lancaster neighborhoods safer.
The city will help design a gated community for those neighborhoods that want one and where it can be done, Parris announced at the end of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The city will work with a homeowners association to achieve that goal. If the neighborhood doesn’t have a homeowners association, it will help establish one, Parris said.
“The reason for that is we want to harden the targets,” he said. “We want to make it as difficult as possible for criminals to get into a neighborhood and do bad things to people.”
The proposed program will offer financial assistance to neighborhoods interested in improving security measures, such as installing gates and security cameras, according to a “From The Mayor’s Desk” update released on Wednesday by the city.
Parris did not specify how the financial assistance will be funded. It’s also unclear when the topic will go before the City Council.
All Lancaster neighborhoods are eligible to apply. The city will cover a portion of the costs for approved measures. City officials will provide more details on the proposed program after it has been approved by the Council.
“We understand that some residents may have concerns about the impact of increased security measures on our city’s sense of community and inclusiveness,” Parris said in the release. “However, we believe that this initiative can strike a balance between safety and maintaining Lancaster’s welcoming atmosphere.”
Parris encouraged all neighborhoods to consider how they can improve safety and security in the city and to contact city officials with any questions or concerns.
He announced at the meeting a goal to redesign the city. That effort will require a significant amount of community input.
“I want to know what the community would like to see, what improvements they would like,” Parris said.
The focus will be on the east side of town with a projected timeline of three years to build it out.
“It’s going to be a much different city,” he said.
He added that city streets will be more drivable.
Lancaster will also address public safety by using technology in ways that it hasn’t been used before.
“Pretty soon, and I mean less than a year, you just have to be stupid to commit a crime in Lancaster because if you do, we will see you,” Parris said. “And we’re also going to be able to identify who you are.”
