BAKERSFIELD — Keep America Beautiful, a community improvement non-profit organization, has launched its 23rd annual Great American Cleanup, which began in late March and continues through June 20.
Keep Kern Beautiful, a local community-based Keep America Beautiful affiliate, joins in on the Great American Cleanup action with the purpose to engage its community residents on Saturday, for a day of cleaning up and beautifying different communities within the County.
This will be the first time Keep Kern Beautiful initiates a cleanup event that coincides with Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.
“We are looking to the community to help support this event and by signing up and dedicating your time to a cleanup effort, it would mean a lot to (Keep Kern Beautiful),” Zechariah Garcia, committee coordinator of Keep Kern Beautiful, said.
Keep Kern Beautiful’s main objective for the Great American Cleanup event is to help remove litter and debris from local parks, neighborhood roads, nature trails, and playgrounds.
Its volunteers will have the option of either joining a small-scale, socially distant group to help clean up at designated locations or the option to safely do their own, individual cleanup effort. To sign up as a volunteer for the Great American Cleanup, please visit www.kernpublicworks.com
All volunteers are asked to follow safe social distancing and face-covering guidelines. California Department of Public Health Face Coverings Guidance is on its website. For the health and safety of all, face coverings will be required during the event.
Cleanup supplies will be available at the designated cleanup locations. Supplies for individual cleanup efforts are available for pick-up only, however, individuals are encourage to reuse items such as a grocery bag to collect trash to help reduce waste.
Visit www.kab.org/programs/great-american-cleanup for details about Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.