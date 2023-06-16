BAKERSFIELD — Four kayakers were rescued and another remained missing after the group got into trouble on California’s fast-flowing Kern River, authorities said.
Deputies and a search-and-rescue team responded around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief statement. The incident occurred near Gold Ledge Campground in neighboring Tulare County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.