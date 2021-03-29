Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 81F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.