LANCASTER — Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley’s vaccination/booster site at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds will be closed, Friday, and on Dec. 31, in observation of Christmas and New Years Day, respectively.
The regular hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, and Wednesday to Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays. The fairgrounds are at 2551 West Ave. H.
Kaiser offers the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Pediatric for children ages five to 11 years old. More than 17,000 vaccinations have been administered since the site reopened, on Nov. 1.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Visit kp.org/covidvaccine to schedule an appointment.
“The emergence of the Omicron variant does not change what you can do now to protect your health and the health of your family. Vaccination continues to provide the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Rana S. Shenoy, chief of Infectious Disease Division, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.
Shenoy added: “Booster shots are also very important and are now recommended for anyone age 16 and older who has completed an initial vaccine series. Getting a booster now can provide you and your family with the best protection available today and more quickly slow the spread of the virus.”
Kaiser Permanente will modify its hours again next month due to the AV Gun Show, on Jan. 15 and 16. Kaiser Permanente will close the fairgrounds vaccination site, on Jan. 14, but will allow walk-ins at the Antelope Valley Medical Office.
The fairgrounds site will be closed in the morning, on Jan. 17, to set up the clinic but available for walk-ins at Antelope Valley Medical Office. The fairgrounds site will then open at 1:30 p.m., on Jan. 17, for scheduled and walk-in vaccinations.
