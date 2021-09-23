LANCASTER — Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley will offer a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, on Saturday, for local aerospace workers and their entire families.
The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.
Flu vaccines are available for all ages; the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 years and older at no cost.
No appointment or registration is required, but advance registration is recommended. Visit https://bit.ly/KPAVAerospaceVaccines to register.
Individuals can receive their first or second dose of either COVID-19 vaccine. Visit kp.org/covid for details about COVID-19.
