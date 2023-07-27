Kaiser Permanente pickets

Healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley in Lancaster walk the picket line during their lunch break Wednesday to protest the short staffing crisis. They were joined in solidarity by members of Teamsters Local 396, which represents Amazon delivery drivers, and nurses from the United Nurses Association of California.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Less than three months from their contract expiration, healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley joined thousands of other Kaiser Permanente workers in picket lines across the state on Wednesday to protest the short staffing crisis and its effects on patients and caregivers.

Approximately 300 workers signed up to walk the picket line in staggered shifts during their lunch breaks at the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley medical offices on 15th Street West in Lancaster. They were joined in solidarity by members of Teamsters Local 396, which represents Amazon delivery drivers, and nurses from the United Nurses Association of California.

