LANCASTER — Less than three months from their contract expiration, healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley joined thousands of other Kaiser Permanente workers in picket lines across the state on Wednesday to protest the short staffing crisis and its effects on patients and caregivers.
Approximately 300 workers signed up to walk the picket line in staggered shifts during their lunch breaks at the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley medical offices on 15th Street West in Lancaster. They were joined in solidarity by members of Teamsters Local 396, which represents Amazon delivery drivers, and nurses from the United Nurses Association of California.
Picketers rang bells and chanted slogans as they walked along the sidewalk in front of the Kaiser Permanente offices. Among the slogans picketers chanted were “Kaiser, Kaiser you’re not broke; understaffing is no joke” and “What do we want? Safe staffing. When do we want it? Now.”
The workers’ contract forbids them from going on strike; however, they can walk pickets on their lunch breaks.
“This whole week we’re having different pickets at different Kaisers to get their attention to show that we are very short-staffed,” Aly Sanchez, a licensed vocational nurse and chief union steward for SEIU-UHW said. “They have the funds to provide staffing.”
She added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of healthcare workers were so traumatized they left the profession.
“Kaiser agreed to hire 10,000 employees by the end of the year,” Sanchez said. “They have started; we just need more.”
In addition to nurses, Sanchez said Kaiser Permanente needs to hire for a variety of positions including lab and radiology technicians, ultrasound and housekeeping.
“We need a lot of positions that are day-to-day making Kaiser run as a successful organization,” she said. “The rising cost of living has made it harder for us to afford to live where we work. Many of us are seeking out better-paying jobs or leaving the healthcare field altogether.”
Sanchez could not say how many healthcare workers out of the 10,000 Kaiser Permanente has hired so far this year.
“They have had a few job fairs so they are working on it; we just need a little bit faster,” she said.
Kaiser Permanente is the largest union-represented health care employer in the US, with nearly 75% of its employees represented by unions, Frank Hurtarte, senior vice president of Human Resources, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, said in a statement.
“We are currently in bargaining with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents about 88,000 employees in our historic Labor Management Partnership in a variety of roles,” Hurtarte said. “Our priority is to reach an agreement that ensures we can continue to provide market-competitive pay and outstanding benefits. We are confident that we will be able to reach an agreement that strengthens our position as a best place to work and ensures that the high-quality care our members expect from us remains affordable and easy to access.
“Given where we are in the bargaining process, it is clear that the picketing announced by the coalition on July 13 is not about drawing attention to new issues, but rather an attempt to create some kind of bargaining leverage.
“We have been and will continue to address the real issues that are affecting health care and our employees,” Hurtarte said. “On the heels of the global pandemic and given today’s economy, these challenges include inflation and rising costs to deliver health care, increasing competition from non-traditional businesses, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and increases in the demand for access to health care. We look to the coalition to be a constructive partner in helping address these and other challenges affecting us all.”
Hurtarte also addressed staffing challenges.
“It’s worth remembering that during the pandemic, we took extraordinary steps to support and protect our workforce,” he said. “This included providing $800 million in employee assistance to ensure that frontline employees had access to alternate housing options, special childcare grants and additional paid leave for COVID-19 illness and exposure.”
He continued: “At the beginning of bargaining in April, we and the coalition agreed to a joint goal of hiring 10,000 new people for coalition-represented jobs in 2023. We are making great progress toward achieving that goal.”
Kaiser Permanente is also one of the leaders in employee wages and benefits in every market they’re in, Hurtarte said.
“We offer employees market-competitive pay and outstanding benefits, opportunities to learn new skills and grow their careers, and we are committed to providing a safe and equitable work environment. We also want to ensure that we are helping our employees to build long-term economic security with low-cost health insurance, industry-leading retirement plans, and other benefit programs to support their health and well-being.
“The real issue in bargaining is whether to provide one identical, national wage increase for every coalition-represented employee, or provide appropriate, market-based wage increases. In bargaining this week, we have discussed with the coalition the fact that in some markets we are paying above the market average wage rates.
“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with our union partners in bargaining. We will reach a great agreement. To get there, we all need to be responsible stewards of our members’ and customers’ needs and resources, and be mindful of the rising costs of health care and our collective role in addressing it.”
