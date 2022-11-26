LANCASTER — Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley will add a pylon sign up to 25 feet tall near the Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices on 15th Street West to make it easier for patients to see the facility off the Antelope Valley freeway.
The proposed pylon sign will be placed along the eastern property line, at 43112 15th St. West. The medical offices have been in place since the 1970s with buildings added over time. The proposed pylon sign would be white with blue letters spelling out Kaiser Permanente with the healthcare provider’s logo at the top. The sign would be internally illuminated. The total sign area would be about 54 feet. A total of 180 square feet of landscaping would be provided around the base of the sign.
The proposed pylon sign was estimated to be 21 feet, 6 inches from the base to the top of the sign. City code allows for one pylon sign on sites with a maximum of 150 feet of frontage along major arterials and limits the height of pylon signs to 12 feet or less without a Conditional Use Permit, according to a presentation by Community Development Manager Larissa De La Cruz at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
“The project site is permitted to have a pylon sign due to the length of the frontage on both 15th Street West and the freeway,” De La Cruz said. “However, the requested sign is up to 25 feet, which requires the approval of the Conditional Use Permit.”
The pylon sign will have the Kaiser Permanente name and logo on both sides.
“The majority of the visibility is going to be from the direction of traffic,” Eddie Arango, senior land use manager for Kaiser Permanente, said in response to a question from Commission Chairman James Vose.
The goal is for people to see the sign and give them enough time to exit the freeway.
Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey asked if there was any consideration of wind in regard to the sign.
“It was not anticipated that it would cause a lot of channelization of the wind as opposes to the medical building, which we wanted to avoid having our patients getting drafts, strong drafts, from the wind,” Arango said.
The Lancaster Planning Commission voted 5-0, at Monday’s meeting, to approve a conditional use permit for the pylon sign. Commissioners King L. Moore II and Daniel Tufts were absent.
