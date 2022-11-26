LANCASTER — Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley will add a pylon sign up to 25 feet tall near the Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices on 15th Street West to make it easier for patients to see the facility off the Antelope Valley freeway.

The proposed pylon sign will be placed along the eastern property line, at 43112 15th St. West. The medical offices have been in place since the 1970s with buildings added over time. The proposed pylon sign would be white with blue letters spelling out Kaiser Permanente with the healthcare provider’s logo at the top. The sign would be internally illuminated. The total sign area would be about 54 feet. A total of 180 square feet of landscaping would be provided around the base of the sign.

