LITTLEROCK — Kaiser Permanente will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Antelope Elementary School red bus barn, 37237 100th St. East.
Appointments are necessary to ensure adequate vaccine availability. Go to https://tinyurl.com/KPAVVACCINE to register.
Moderna vaccine and a small supply of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. People who chose Moderna vaccine must return for a second dose June 16.
In addition, Kaiser Permanente started vaccinating people as young as 12 with Pfizer vaccine at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. Appointments are not mandatory at the fairgrounds.
The AV Fairgrounds vaccine site is available for walk-ins — no appointment is required. However, people can still make an appointment for added convenience at kp.org/covidvaccine. Vaccinations are available 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
