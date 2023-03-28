Kaiser anniversary

Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley officials and guests celebrated the Palmdale Medical Offices’ 20-year anniversary Monday. Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley granted 10 funding requests totaling more than $160,000 to local nonprofit organizations and educational institutions to address the critical health needs of the Antelope Valley community.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley officials and guests celebrated the Palmdale Medical Offices’ 20-year anniversary Monday, in the same room that had been used for COVID-19 vaccinations a month prior.

“As we mark this 20th anniversary, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our physicians, administrators, and staff for their relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care,” Dr. Khodam Rostomian, Antelope Valley Area medical director, said.

