PALMDALE — Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley officials and guests celebrated the Palmdale Medical Offices’ 20-year anniversary Monday, in the same room that had been used for COVID-19 vaccinations a month prior.
“As we mark this 20th anniversary, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our physicians, administrators, and staff for their relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care,” Dr. Khodam Rostomian, Antelope Valley Area medical director, said.
The office, at 4502 East Ave. S, opened in 2003, to meet the health care needs of Palmdale and the surrounding communities. The Palmdale office started with a team of 15 physicians and 100 staff. There are now more than 150 employees and 31 physicians. Back in 2003, Kaiser Permanente served approximately 77,000 residents in the Valley. Of those, 33,000 lived in the Palmdale area.
“Now, Kaiser Permanente is proud to serve more than 156,000 residents in the Antelope Valley, with one-third of them seeking their primary care doctor in this building,” Department Administrator Laura Pierson said.
The offices focus on preventative health services such as monthly health education classes for members throughout the Antelope Valley such as plant-based dieting to healthy sleep and everything in between.
Kaiser Permanente also supports local youth in the Palmdale School District by providing health education at backpack drives for students and families and during the summer lunch program. The health care provider also supports local youth through the physician mentoring program known as Hippocrates Circle.
During the pandemic, Kaiser Permanente administered more than 100,000 vaccines at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in partnership with the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.
“What isn’t as widely talked about, though, is that since vaccines have been available, we’ve given now over 170,000 COVID vaccines, and we got to that number by vaccinating in this very room,” Dr. David Bronstein, Assistant Area Medical Director, said.
The room stopped being a COVID-19 vaccination center just over a month ago, he added.
Representatives from the Valley’s federal and state elected officials representing Rep. Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblymen Juan Carrillo and Tom Lackey and Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented certificates of recognition in honor of the anniversary. Palmdale City Councilman Eric Ohlsen, who also serves as Carrillo’s district director, represented the city.
Patricia Clausen, senior vice president and Antelope Valley Area manager, talked about how Kaiser Permanente’s support of the community goes beyond healthcare.
“We improve the health of communities we serve by supporting local nonprofits, schools, community-based organizations, community clinics, and government organizations through grants, technical expertise, volunteer hours, in-kind services,” she said. “This commitment to the local community helps the most vulnerable people in our area.”
Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley granted 10 funding requests to address the critical health needs of the Antelope Valley community, Clausen added.
“This year, we are providing local grants totaling more than $160,000,” she said.
Clausen invited Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Chief Administrative Office Alison Segal and Antelope Valley Area Administrator Suzy Ghazarossian to the podium to announce this year’s recipients. They are Antelope Valley College Foundation, Antelope Valley Family YMCA, Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Boys & Girls Club of Antelope Valley, The Children’s Center of Antelope Valley, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Los Angeles, Homes 4 Families, JWCH Institute — Wesley Health Center, Palmdale School District and The People Concern.
