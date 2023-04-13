NEW YORK — Electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462 mil­lion to six states and the Dis­trict of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the com­pany has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, the attorneys general in several states announced Wed­nesday.

The agreement with New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Washington, DC, is the latest in a string of recent legal agreements Juul has reached to settle lawsuits related to the way it marketed addictive nicotine products. Critics said Juul was trying to lure children too young to smoke.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.