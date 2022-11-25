Obit Supreme Court Cissy Marshall

Cecilia Marshall, widow of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, laughs while watching a slide show about her husband during a meeting to rally support for renaming Baltimore-Washington International Airport after Thurgood Marshall, one of the state’s most famous native sons and the first Black justice on the US Supreme Court, in 2005, in Annapolis, Md.

 Matthew S. Gunby/AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall who worked alongside the civil rights champion at the NAACP, died, Tuesday, at the age of 94, the Supreme Court announced.

Marshall’s husband became the high court’s first Black justice, in 1967, following a career as a civil rights lawyer in which he argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. He retired from the high court, in 1991 and died in 1993, at the age of 84.

