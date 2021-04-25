There’s an old saying in courthouses: “Delay is the defendant’s friend.”
The idea is that if a case drags on long enough, eventually the prosecution will settle it for far less than what they initially wanted.
In Los Angeles County, you could modify it to say, “The DA is the defendant’s friend,” because we have a district attorney — Train Wreck Gascón — who acts more like a defense attorney than a prosecutor.
And so it was that two long-time court cases — People v. Ledford and People v. Lovell — came to their quiet, anticlimactic, conclusions this past week.
Former Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford pleaded guilty to one count of perjury and will serve probation and pay restitution in a 2017 political corruption case.
Gang member and parolee Trenton Lovell pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen and will serve life without (or so they say) parole.
Neither of these cases would have ended on these generous terms for the defendant had Jackie Lacey still been our DA.
But people voted for Train Wreck Gascón last November, and at least until he is recalled, we are stuck with him.
These cases dragged on nearly as long as Jarndyce v. Jarndyce, the fictional lawsuit in Dickens’ “Bleak House.”
Kids born the day Steve Owen died are about to start school by now, or least Zoom school. The entire Trump presidency has come and gone since that terrible day.
Plea deals are the way business gets done, and there is really no way around it.
Los Angeles County has about 500,000 criminal cases per year and about 500 judges. You do the arithmetic. If a trial takes one week, one judge could do about 50 per year; 500 judges, 25,000.
But even that is way too high, because someone must handle the arraignments, plea agreements, and other court appearances for the other 475,000 cases that would not go to trial.
And we have not even mentioned, traffic tickets, family law cases and civil suits.
Clearly, then only a fraction of criminal cases ever go to trial.
Yet, there are some that should.
On a personal level, I am glad that Jim Ledford did not go to prison, because I have always liked him and believe he did a great job as mayor of Palmdale.
On another level, though, if this were Mayor John Doe of Anytown, USA, I would be furious that he got off with no jail time.
The charges were serious and, if the prosecution was right, Ledford seriously violated the public trust and helped himself to a lot of taxpayer money he did not earn.
Arguably, Ledford has suffered immensely already — he has lost the mayoral job he loved, his reputation is tarnished and the financial burden of legal fees and $189,000 in restitution is considerable.
Even a year in jail — which is what, a weekend of actual time these days? — would have at least sent the message that elected officials cannot treat public coffers as their own.
Now we will never know what would have happened in trial, as Ledford and his two co-defendants have all taken plea deals.
As for Lovell, he is a cold-blooded killer who took the life of a great man.
He should have gone to trial, with the death penalty on the table.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
