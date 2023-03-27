A jury was finalized Friday in the murder trial of two missing California City boys’ adoptive parents.
Attorneys vetted more than 300 people this week to find 12 jurors who can fairly decide whether adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West are responsible for killing Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3. The children were named Cincere and Classic Pettus by their biological family.
Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to two charges each of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency.
Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.
Judge Charles Brehmer called to his courtroom multiple panels totaling 132 prospective jurors Monday, 126 on Tuesday and 54 on Wednesday, according to Superior Court spokeswoman Kristin Davis.
The trial is scheduled to last at least into late May.
