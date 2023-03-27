A jury was finalized Friday in the murder trial of two missing California City boys’ adoptive parents.

Attorneys vetted more than 300 people this week to find 12 jurors who can fairly decide whether adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West are responsible for killing Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3. The children were named Cincere and Classic Pettus by their biological family.

