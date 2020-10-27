The Superior Court of Los Angeles County has received information that Los Angeles County residents are the targets of an email scam which directs the recipient to appear in federal court for jury service or face fines. The sender (JuryDuty@donotreply.gov) purports to be Clerk of Court “Sherry Mason.”
Please be advised that the Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC) does not send out these types of emails for jury service and they should be deleted without opening them or clicking any links.
There is no person named Sherry Mason that is employed by the LASC Clerk’s Office. Official jury summons for the LASC are only issued under the name of Sherri R. Carter, who is the jury commissioner for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County.
To respond to a jury summons or for questions regarding your jury service, go to the Court’s official website at http://www.lacourt.org and click on “Jury Services” or call the Court’s Juror Services Division at 213-972-0970. To inquire about federal jury service, visit https://www.cacd.uscourts.gov/jurors/contact for information.
Anyone with questions about a suspicious communication that appears to be from the Superior Court of Los Angeles County or a law enforcement agency should contact the court or the law enforcement agency.
