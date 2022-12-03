LOS ANGELES — Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s sex-assault trial were handed the case, Friday — after a prosecutor, in his closing argument, urged the panel to “do the right thing and find justice” for the four women the former film producer is accused of raping.
The jury deliberated for about two-and-a-half hours, Friday afternoon, without reaching a verdict. The panel is due back at 9:30 a.m., Monday, to continue deliberating.
