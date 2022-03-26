SACRAMENTO — Prosecutors and lawyers for convicted murderer Scott Peterson will give closing arguments, in late June, before a California judge decides whether Peterson deserves a new trial in the slaying of his pregnant wife, 20 years ago.
The arguments will follow an anticlimactic two final days of testimony into whether juror Richelle Nice was biased and lied to get on the jury that convicted Peterson, in 2004, and put him on death row for the murders of Laci, 27, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner.
The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence, in 2020, and tasked Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo with deciding if he received a fair trial.
On Friday, she ordered Stanislaus County prosecutors and Peterson’s attorneys to submit written arguments by May 25 and reply briefs by June 9. They’ll return to court, June 29, to provide oral arguments before she takes the case under submission for a later decision.
“I think everyone is anxious to get this in,” she said.
She also ordered Peterson returned to San Quentin State Prison until June, where he previously had been on death row, after his attorneys said they were having trouble communicating with him while he has been recently housed in the San Mateo County Jail.
Massullo had delayed the final two days of the hearing from early this month after Peterson’s attorneys said they had surprise testimony from documentary producer Shareen Anderson.
Anderson had belatedly told an investigator that Nice and other co-authors of a post-trial book about the case had discussed a book deal during the trial, which would have been improper.
