LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival may be delayed, this year, but the annual event at its agricultural heart — the Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction — is set to take place, on Thursday.
The 67th edition of the annual auction will kick off at 9 a.m., at the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
The event has long been at the heart of the fair and its agricultural roots. Youth from across the Valley raise animals for sale at the auction, where patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
Members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
“We’re hopeful the community supports the kids again,” Livestock Council Chairman Julie Briggs said.
Like last year, the auction is a stand-alone event and will offer the option of online, virtual bids, as well as by those in-person.
Online buyers submitted their opening and max bids ahead of time; they are not involved in the real-time bidding. They also may take part in add-ons, adding a set amount to a particular sale.
One benefit of the online option is that it allows relatives or friends who are too distant to attend, to bid on an individual’s animals and support their efforts, Briggs said.
Around 286 animals are expected to be sold during the auction, a smaller number than is typical, but more than last year, when COVID-19 considerations made it uncertain if the auction would be held.
“The cost of feed has been tremendous, this year,” Briggs said.
The auction is open to anyone interested in bidding; and buyers may register on-site the morning of the auction or pre-register at www.avfair.com
Last year’s event raised a record amount, at just over $790,000.
Buyers will sit at tables in the arena to participate — a new feature adopted last year, that proved to be popular.
Buyers’ groups, which pool their funds to purchase livestock. Pooling funds helps spread their purchasing power.
In addition to the three groups who participated in previous years, AV Animal House, Barnyard Belles and Ranchin’ Romeos, a new group of livestock alumni and friends has joined this year.
This group has a small buy-in of $100, Briggs said, to allow those who previously showed animals an opportunity to provide their support.
“We’re hoping over the couple of years that grows into a bigger group,” she said.
