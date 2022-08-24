Junior Livestock Auction

The 67th annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction returns on Thursday, to the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, with some 286 animals up for sale, supporting the work of 4-H, FFA and Grange members who raised them.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Spanos

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival may be delayed, this year, but the annual event at its agricultural heart — the Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction — is set to take place, on Thursday.

The 67th edition of the annual auction will kick off at 9 a.m., at the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

