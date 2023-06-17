Juneteenth

Traditional music was part of the celebration at the inaugural Juneteenth event last year at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park. This year’s event takes place Sunday at the same location.

 Photo courtesy of City of Lancaster

Antelope Valley residents can celebrate the Juneteenth holiday with three events this weekend, from today through Monday, in Sun Village, Palmdale and Lancaster.

Sun Village will host a free Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today at Jackie Robinson Park, 8733 East Ave. R.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.