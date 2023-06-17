Antelope Valley residents can celebrate the Juneteenth holiday with three events this weekend, from today through Monday, in Sun Village, Palmdale and Lancaster.
Sun Village will host a free Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today at Jackie Robinson Park, 8733 East Ave. R.
The family-friendly event will feature a game truck, live music, a domino tournament, memorabilia history museum, food, a car show and entertainment. There will also be a photo booth, basketball, sip and paint and a fashion show.
The City of Lancaster and community partners will host the second annual Lancaster Juneteenth Celebration, “The Community’s Family Reunion,” from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
The free event is open to all. The Community’s Family Reunion will bring together local businesses, organizations, and community members throughout the Antelope Valley to celebrate freedom, spread hope, and nurture unity.
This family reunion-style event will include a morning worship service, educational programming on the history of Juneteenth, food, music, entertainment, dancing, games, a car and bike show, and more family-friendly fun. Bringing blankets, lawn chairs, and matching family T-shirts is encouraged.
“Our upcoming Juneteenth celebration is a joyous occasion to embrace the power of unity and solidarity, celebrate freedom, and strengthen our dedication to justice and equity for all Lancaster residents,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “We’re committed to building a community that is welcoming to diversity, education, and connection. All of those attributes have shaped this event.”
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 — the date that enslaved people in the last Confederate state learned of their freedom. That day in Galveston, Texas, followed by the passage of the 13th Amendment, officially marked the end of slavery in the United States. Following the emancipation of enslaved people, Black Americans reconnected with family through reunions. These gatherings, which inspired the theme for this year’s Juneteenth celebration, have continued to unite communities, foster fellowship, spread knowledge, and celebrate one’s heritage.
The Lancaster Juneteenth Community Partnership, which consists of residents, organizations, businesses, and the City of Lancaster, plans the City’s annual Juneteenth celebrations. The partnership is dedicated to educating the community about the importance of Juneteenth and Black History as American History.
The AV Black Chamber of Commerce, City of Palmdale and Future Leaders of California will host a free Juneteenth weekend culmination celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East. Attendees can learn about the history of Juneteenth, enjoy live music, a car show, community resources and family fun. The activities include a Juneteenth-themed Paint & Sip, game truck, lawn games, story time and face painting.
