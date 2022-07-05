NORMANDY, France — We had been airborne aboard the C-47 dubbed “Pegasus” less than 10 minutes when our jumpmaster shouted, “Get Ready!” We stood up, hooking our static lines in the cavernous interior of the World War II troop carrier. Six minutes, three, one, and “Go!”
We flew from the coastal tip of Cherbourg, France, to Utah Beach where the 4th Infantry Division waded ashore in the face of Nazi bullets and booming artillery on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Seventy-eight years later, we flew in an airplane built for one of the biggest chapters of the Second World War in Europe.
Eight of us, in rapid succession, vaulted from the door, at 100 mph, about 1,500 feet above the WWII drop zone where Pathfinders of the 101st Airborne Division jumped into France in the pre-dawn hours of D-Day.
They were the first paratroopers to land in France and we were the most recent. We trained and jumped to honor the ones who won the Second World War. My parachute snapped open with a jolt. I could see Utah Beach, but it was time to turn toward the drop zone of French farmland.
Thump! I rolled in rain-damp grass and collapsed my canopy. Ahead, lay a long walk for this Cold War veteran, humping 50 pounds of gear. The evening walk was easy with no Nazi troops trying to kill you coming down in darkness amid anti-aircraft fire.
With my teammates, I walked into a village to toast our jump and the heritage of D-Day and the Liberation of France.
The town elders presented us with certificates marking our 2022 jump. I remembered my Antelope Valley veteran friends who poured into Normandy on D-Day. Henry Ochsner, 101st Airborne; Al Humphrey, 82nd Airborne; Adolph Martinez, 17th Airborne and Lew Shoemaker, the Big Red One. All have joined the long gray line of World War II veterans who have left us. I saluted them and Art Ray, my Navy vet buddy, still cheerfully surviving. Art lobbed shells ashore on D-Day from the USS Quincy.
The Third Reich’s reign of terror began to end with the descent of 13,000 American paratroopers in the pre-dawn hours of Operation Overlord. Nearly 80 years after, we were making a pilgrimage across Normandy.
Marines have the flag raisers at Iwo Jima. Normandy is sacred ground for paratroopers, troops Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who commanded at D-Day, considered essential to victory.
On the 78th anniversary of D-Day, a week-long celebration, we landed to applause from crowds, meeting great-grandparents and grandparents, shaking hands with children and parents.
“We are not re-enactors,” my friend, Army Col. Stuart Watkins, ret., said. “We don’t re-enact. We jump. There’s a big difference.”
Our team includes Green Berets, Rangers, Airborne unit veterans. Col. Watkins, a Ranger awarded the Silver Star in Vietnam, was correct. Parachute operations demand real-time mission planning, training and lovingly restored military aircraft like the venerable C-47 Skytrain seen in the “Band of Brothers” miniseries. Our journey to Normandy began with a year of refresher parachute training and two years of waiting for Covid to abate.
In the ancient town of Varreville, we toasted with beer and cider provided by the community’s Pathfinder Club celebration committee. The mayo, and Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, presented certificates in French stating that we jumped at “Drop Zone One, in the steps of the Pathfinders,” those storied paratroopers of WWII, the first to jump in that morning to prep the drop zones for the arriving waves of troops.
“The weather is similar to what it was on June 6, 1944,” Brig. Gen. Thompson said. “You’re to be congratulated for maintaining the Airborne tradition.”
The jump and celebration flowed, in part, from the international contacts of Jil and Dom Launay, founders of Liberty Jump Team, a nonprofit that preserves the 82-year Airborne heritage. The group underwrites travel at no cost for elder WWII veterans to visit the battlegrounds of their youth.
“We came to honor your jump,” Normandy resident Jerome Dupouvoir, said, bringing his wife and three children to the drop zone, kitted out as paratroopers in maroon berets. Youngsters walked up, saying in French, “Have you a badge?”
Luckily, I had stuffed my pockets with my old unit patches and candy bars, old school. Kids and welcoming Normandy folks stepped up to pose for “selfies” with us. Our homage to our Airborne heroes held meaning for the people of a free and peaceful France, even nearly 80 years later.
Jil Launay, who splits time between the US and France, said, “Welcome to Normandy.”
Dennis Anderson is a retired Valley Press editor and paratrooper who served during the Cold War. He traveled to France with a veteran team to parachute at Normandy for the 78th Anniversary of D-Day. His NATO unit, 8th Infantry Division, entered WWII at Utah Beach, July 4, 1944.
