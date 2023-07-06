July 4 Violence

Additional bullet casings left are marked behind the morning press conference on Wednesday morning after a shooting the previous night in Shreveport, La. At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Thirty shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore. At least three killed and 10 wounded at an annual July Fourth bash in Louisiana. A 7-year-old shot dead in Tampa after two groups gathered along a causeway for Independence Day started to fight. Nine others injured when bullets sprayed from a car in the nation’s capital.

A rash of shootings as the US celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the country and highlighting the challenges police face in preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside. Policing such events is a delicate balance for law enforcement, who must weigh the right of revelers to gather with the threat of violence that looms in public and private spaces in a nation awash with guns.

