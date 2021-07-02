Valley residents have options for marking the Fourth of July this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled or curtailed celebrations a year ago.
Kicking off the festivities, a day before the actual holiday, is the Independence Day parade in Acton, put on by the Acton Agua Dulce Chamber of Commerce and the Acton Community Club.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and run down Crown Valley Road from Aliso Street to Smith Avenue. Participants wishing to join at the last minute may register at 7 a.m.
Returning after the pandemic hiatus, the annual tradition is back up to its regular size, and will still feature water fights between spectators and participants, organizer Tammie Necessary said.
“People needed this little piece of normal,” she said.
California City will pack a full day of fun into its July Fourth celebration on Sunday, centered at Central Park, 10350 Heather Ave.
The event begins with a car show at 10 a.m., followed by a range of craft and food vendors in the Strata Center and outdoors, bounce house and water slide for children, games, food trucks, live music and a DJ.
There is no admission fee for the Central Park celebration.
The city pool will also be open from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $2.50 charge per person for the pool.
The festivities will conclude with the traditional fireworks show at the park, expected to begin around 9 p.m.
The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are teaming up to host a holiday celebration and fireworks extravaganza at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H.
The free event begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday and will feature favorite Rural Olympics competitions, live entertainment and, of course, a spectacular fireworks display to top off the evening.
Seating outside the grandstand arena is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Highlighting the festivities will be two favorite events from the long-running Rural Olympics, typically held during the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.
The potato race, in which contestants attempt to spear potatoes from a moving car, will pit representatives of the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale against each other.
The tug-of-war will see a struggle between athletes from Antelope Valley and Quartz Hill high schools.
Live entertainment by Trinity, a tribute band specializing in the music of Journey, Styx and Foreigner, will open the event.
Food and beer concessions will be available in the Cantina area of the fairgrounds. No outside food or drink will be permitted.
The fireworks spectacular is expected to begin around 9:15 p.m.
Residents Valleywide are cautioned about celebrating Independence Day with their own fireworks displays, which could result in costly fines, along with injury and property damage.
All fireworks without the state Fire Marshal seal certifying them as “safe and sane” are illegal throughout the state, and fireworks of any kind are illegal in Lancaster and in unincorporated Los Angeles County, including the communities of Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities.
Palmdale is the only city in the Los Angeles County portion of the Valley where fireworks labeled “safe and sane” may be sold and used. These types of fireworks do not launch into the air and explode.
Fireworks of any type are also prohibited in certain areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map on the city’s website details the specific areas where fireworks are prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.