Australia Judith Durham Obit

Seekers lead singer Judith Durham with fellow band member and guitarist Athol Guy attends at media conference in Melbourne, Australia, in 2013.

 Julian Smith/AAP Image via AP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Judith Durham, Australia’s folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79.

Durham died in Alfred Hospital, in Melbourne, on Friday night, after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement, on Saturday.

