LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has ruled the sheriff’s department properly obtained warrants to search the home of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and other locations targeted in a political corruption probe, but he ordered the agency to turn over any items seized in the searches to the state Attorney General’s Office, which has taken over the investigation.

Attorneys for the sheriff’s department assured Superior Court Judge William Ryan, on Thursday, the materials would be surrendered to state investigators within two weeks.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Sheriff Villanueva Rocks, and is probably one of the best Sheriff's that has ever served the people of Los Angeles county.

