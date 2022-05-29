LOS ANGELES — A judge, on Friday, dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by two Beverly Hills firefighters and a nonprofit group challenging Los Angeles County’s health-care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara M. Scheper heard arguments on the county’s dismissal motion, on Wednesday, then took the case under submission and ruled Friday in the case brought by Beverly Hills firefighters Josh Sattley and Ettore Berardinelli Jr. and the organization Protection for the Educational Rights of Kids. PERK’s website states it is a grassroots organization dedicated to empowering parents, educators and parents to take an active role in education-centered legislation.
The county’s dismissal motion targeted three of the suit’s 12 causes of action dealing with the plaintiffs’ claims that the county did not have the legal authority to impose the vaccine mandate and that the plaintiffs’ privacy and due process rights were being violated. The unchallenged causes of action include disability and religious discrimination, retaliation and civil rights violations and pertain to the city of Beverly Hills and City Councilman John A. Mirisch, who “singled out the firefighters who submitted requests for religious exemptions (as) anti-vaxxers who were trying to get around the county mandate,” according to the suit.
(1) comment
Sounds like City Councilman John A. Mirisch is a Dirtbag (IMHO).
