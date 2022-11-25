LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has dismissed a $100 million lawsuit filed by a building management company claiming severe losses due to Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court papers obtained, Wednesday.

GHP Management Corp. alleges in the lawsuit that 12 of its buildings lost more than $20 million in rental income due to the ordinance. GHP — which manages several large apartment complexes including Da Vinci, Ferrante, the Medici and the Orsini — is owned by developer Geoffrey Palmer. Other companies owned by Palmer joined the lawsuit.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium is still in effect"" I was going to rent a few houses that I own....not after this B.S. I do not mind helping people out...but when it's 2 years down the road (from the CoVid Pandemic), and you still have issues...time from you to leave...you have become a Parasite...living beyond your means. Parasites will disagree...along with the political scum that is actually buying votes..just like Bidens college loan forgiveness B.S. That is nothing but Scum buying votes with the hard working taxpayers money.

