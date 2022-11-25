LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has dismissed a $100 million lawsuit filed by a building management company claiming severe losses due to Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court papers obtained, Wednesday.
GHP Management Corp. alleges in the lawsuit that 12 of its buildings lost more than $20 million in rental income due to the ordinance. GHP — which manages several large apartment complexes including Da Vinci, Ferrante, the Medici and the Orsini — is owned by developer Geoffrey Palmer. Other companies owned by Palmer joined the lawsuit.
US District Judge Dean Pregerson dismissed the suit, last week, finding that the eviction ordinance covers only a limited period of time and did not reflect a permanent seizure of property, which would have required landlords to be compensated by the city, according to the Nov. 17 ruling filed in LA federal court.
A spokesperson for GHP Management could not immediately be reached for comment.
Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium is still in effect. People who can’t pay rent due to the pandemic cannot be evicted for at least 12 months after the local emergency period expires. Once the moratorium ends, tenants will have a year to pay past-due rent. The ordinance bars landlords from charging interest or late fees.
Palmer’s lawsuit claims that his companies are entitled to more than $100 million because the city violated the “takings clause” of the Fifth Amendment, which requires just compensation when private property is taken for public use.
(1) comment
""Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium is still in effect"" I was going to rent a few houses that I own....not after this B.S. I do not mind helping people out...but when it's 2 years down the road (from the CoVid Pandemic), and you still have issues...time from you to leave...you have become a Parasite...living beyond your means. Parasites will disagree...along with the political scum that is actually buying votes..just like Bidens college loan forgiveness B.S. That is nothing but Scum buying votes with the hard working taxpayers money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.