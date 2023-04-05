LOS ANGELES — A judge on Monday dismissed the two remaining claims of a Los Angeles police officer who sued the city, alleging he was harassed and subjected to backlash for not wearing a face covering while working outdoors.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin C. Brazile granted a motion by the City Attorney’s Office to toss LAPD officer Rick Knoph’s causes of action for discrimination and retaliation. The judge concurred with the city’s lawyers, who argued that Knoph had not shown he had engaged in any kind of “protected” activity or that he was subjected to an adverse employment action.
(1) comment
Sounds like Rick Knoph was looking for a free ride...that does happen.Find another job maybe.
