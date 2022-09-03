California Boat Fire

Ventura County Fire Department firefighters battle the 2019 fire aboard the Conception dive boat fire in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Southern California, which killed 34 scuba divers. A federal judge has thrown out an indictment charging a boat captain with manslaughter.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment, Friday, charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast.

The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent US history when the Conception went down in flames, Sept. 2, 2019, near an island off the coast of Santa Barbara. All 33 passengers and a crew member who were trapped in a bunk room below deck died.

