PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
The state filed the lawsuit, earlier this year, after the US Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or face a repayment demand.
The Treasury Department also wanted changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children’s schools have mask mandates.
In a ruling, earlier this week, US District Judge Steven Logan concluded it was reasonable for the Biden administration to say that the money couldn’t be spent on efforts that would undermine compliance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines. The judge said a program that requires noncompliance with guidelines may worsen the pandemic and create more negative effects, which goes against the purpose of the relief fund.
While Ducey claimed that the American Rescue Plan Act wasn’t clear in the conditions it imposed on using the relief money, the judge agreed with the Biden administration’s argument that the permissible uses for the funds under the law — and its authorization for the Treasury Department to issue appropriate regulations — put the state on notice about the conditions associated with accepting the money.
