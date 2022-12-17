SAN DIEGO — A federal judge, on Friday, said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect, next year, that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state’s famously restrictive gun laws.

US District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California’s gun laws to pay the government’s legal fees if they lose. The judge announced his plans during a federal hearing in San Diego.

