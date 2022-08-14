Scott Peterson Juror Misconduct

Scott Peterson listens, Thursday, as one of his attorneys, Cliff Gardner, speaks at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City. Peterson is in court for a hearing to determine whether he gets a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct.

 Associated Press

Scott Peterson’s trial attorney missed an opportunity to grill a California juror about bias who eventually helped send him to death row for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn child, his appellate lawyer conceded, Thursday, while arguing the former fertilizer salesman deserves a new trial because of juror misconduct.

Attorney Cliff Gardner, who alleges juror Richelle Nice was biased and lied to get on the jury that convicted Peterson, in 2004, said it was a mistake not to question Nice after she indicated on a jury questionnaire that she couldn’t stick solely to evidence at trial and avoid preexisting opinions from influencing her verdict.

