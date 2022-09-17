LOS ANGELES — Legal wrangling escalated, Friday, over the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s corruption probe of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — with a judge barring investigators from delving into computers seized from Metro during searches, this week, and the sheriff’s department claiming the county fired its attorney in the matter.
The sheriff’s department issued a statement, Friday morning, accusing the county of barring the county counsel from representing the agency in matters involving the investigation and defense of search warrants that were served, Wednesday, at Kuehl’s home and office, at the offices of Metro and the home and office of Patricia Giggans, a friend of Kuehl and founder of the nonprofit group Peace Over Violence.
“This is exactly the type of obstruction, interference, and political shenanigans which Sheriff Alex Villanueva fights against daily,” according to the sheriff’s department. “We are now forced into a position of being unrepresented with no county authorization to pay for legal representation and reduced to solicit pro bono representation in this matter.”
The complaint came one day after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued an order barring the sheriff’s department from searching computers seized from Metro’s Office of Inspector General during the series of raids, on Wednesday.
Attorneys for the Metro OIG challenged the legality of the warrants, arguing that a separate judge had previously ordered that a special master be appointed to review materials seized from the transit agency. In his ruling, Thursday, Superior Court Judge William Ryan scheduled a hearing, for next Thursday, asking a series of questions — including why the sheriff ignored the previous ruling and went to a different judge to get the search warrants signed.
