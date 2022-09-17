LOS ANGELES — Legal wrangling escalated, Friday, over the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s corruption probe of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — with a judge barring investigators from delving into computers seized from Metro during searches, this week, and the sheriff’s department claiming the county fired its attorney in the matter.

The sheriff’s department issued a statement, Friday morning, accusing the county of barring the county counsel from representing the agency in matters involving the investigation and defense of search warrants that were served, Wednesday, at Kuehl’s home and office, at the offices of Metro and the home and office of Patricia Giggans, a friend of Kuehl and founder of the nonprofit group Peace Over Violence.

