BAKERSFIELD — A judge in California ruled, Friday, that state prison guards who work in and around facilities’ health care settings must be vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Bernard Barmann’s ruling does not extend to all state prison employees, including guards who work in other settings.
The state Department of Public Health, in August, had ordered the guards, as well as other prison and jail employees who work in correctional health care settings, to get vaccinated.
The day before the deadline for shots last week, Barmann paused the state’s order for the guards, though not the other employees, as he considered arguments from the California Correctional Peace Officers Association against a vaccine mandate.
But the judge ultimately rejected the union’s arguments, on Friday, and denied them a preliminary injunction against the mandate, according to online court documents. The union can still appeal his decision.
In a separate case, a federal judge last month ordered the state to mandate vaccines for all prison employees and incarcerated people who work outside facilities. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the correctional officers’ union are fighting the federal order.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Bernard Barmann is an idiot (IMHO). They exempt postal carriers but force prison guards to get vaccinated. You can't fix stupid. If you haven't done the math yet...The left wing scum want you to "Depend" on them for ""law and order"" Dems create kaos by releasing prisoners..then fix the problem (that "they" made) and say "look how we saved you". You are being played for an idiot...let's face it, most Americans are Idiots and Cowards...Now Mask Up and Kneel...Coward.
