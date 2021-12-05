LANCASTER — Orange County Judge Megan L. Wagner ruled Friday afternoon that sexually violent predator Lawtis Douglas Rhoden be released to the Antelope Valley by Jan. 3 despite comments against the proposed placement from community members and elected officials at a Nov. 5 public hearing on the case.
The state proposed to place Rhoden at 48040 25th St. East in the unincorporated area east of Lancaster. The convicted felon will be under the supervision of the state-funded company, Liberty Healthcare, once he is released.
Rhoden, now 72, committed several violent acts of sexual assault and rape against children in various states and counties. He was convicted of rape, sexual assault and sexual battery in California, Florida and Tennessee. He served time in prison in each state and then was transferred to the custody of the California Department of State Hospitals. For the California crimes, Rhoden was tried in Orange and Los Angeles counties.
“With this ruling, Judge Wagner has made a decision that blatantly dismissed the concerns voiced by the community,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who addressed the court at the Nov. 5 hearing, said in a statement. “I am frustrated and feel the concerns of my constituents fell on deaf ears.”
“It’s no secret — the Antelope Valley is being targeted for placements of Sexually Violent Predators due to its rural nature. The current geography meets the legal requirements. But, children and families are the ones who will bear the true burden of the court’s decisions.
“This community deserves to feel safe and secure in their homes and in their neighborhoods. I am still hopeful that this decision will be reversed through the efforts of our county’s District Attorney, who plans to file an appeal of this decision.”
State Sen. Scott Wilk, who also addressed the court at the Nov. 5 hearing, also decried the ruling.
“(Friday’s) ruling is appalling and a slap in the face to the hard-working families living in the Antelope Valley who shared their concerns with the court,” Wilk said in a statement. “This is the second sexually violent predator to be foisted upon the families in my district in the last few months – a dangerous trend that completely disregards the concerns and safety of the community. The continued placement of sexually violent predators like Rhoden in this one area of LA County is absolutely wrong and so unfair to the families in this working-class family-oriented community.”
Also expressing disapproval was Assemblyman Tom Lackey, who also attended the Nov. 5 hearing.
“It’s unfortunate Orange County Superior Court Judge Megan L. Wagner has chosen to make our High Desert a sexually violent predator dumping ground,” he said in a statement. “We will continue to fight this growing crisis.”
More than 10.4 million people living in Los Angeles County, which has nearly 14,000 registered sex offenders according to the Megan’s Law database. That is one sex offender per every 770 residents.
The City of Lancaster has a population of roughly 160,000 residents with 426 registered sex offenders. That is one sex offender for every 373 residents. The unincorporated area just to the south and east of Lancaster has one sex offender for every 50 residents.
Lancaster has more than double the number of sex offenders per person than the county overall.
Speakers at the Nov. 5 hearing opposed to Rhoden’s placement in the community spoke about response times for emergency services in the rural location as well as unreliable cellphone service, which could hamper the GPS monitoring device Rhoden will wear.
However, it was the house’s remote location that apparently convinced Judge Wagner to place Rhoden in the Antelope Valley, according to someone familiar with the ruling.
Rhoden will be the second sexually violent predator to be placed in the Antelope Valley within the past few months following the placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Lynn Grassmier to a home in the Sun Village/Littlerock area in late September.
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is filing an appeal, which could delay Rhoden’s placement.
“Our office is very upset that not only has this happened again but that we’re not involved in the process,” Christina Mesesan, Barger’s justice deputy, said.
Mesesan added they are not involved until after they get notification that a sexually violent predator is going to be released into the community. They are working to change how the notification process works.
“We are working with various partners to do our best to really make sure that we can get this to be much more transparent than it is,” Mesesan said “because how it’s operating now is just not working. It’s not fair to the community.”
(1) comment
Let's place him in Judge Megan L. Wagner's home....He can rent a room there, the system will pay for the rental costs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.