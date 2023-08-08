SACRAMENTO — A federal judge has temporarily banned Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for at least 14 days, citing the extreme heat forecast this month in California’s capital city.
Judge Troy L. Nunley in the US District Court for Eastern California issued the order last week after homeless advocates argued that the city disregarded its own protocol by pushing a vulnerable population out of shaded areas during blistering heat. Advocates said clearing the camps in such weather puts homeless people in “obvious danger.”
Sacramento defines temperatures above 90 degrees as being “excessive heat” in its protocols, the complaint reads. The temperature at the state capital is forecast to hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit or greater on 21 days in August, including nine days where the temperature is expected to reach 95.
The complaint includes details about a so-called sweep in mid-July, when the temperature was 91 degrees. Officials moved about 30 people who had been sheltering under large trees, the complaint said. While Sacramento had offered homeless people to relocate to another encampment, the site was already crowded and had no shade, advocates said in the complaint. The complaint cites coverage of the sweep in the Sacramento Bee.
Other cities with large homeless populations and hot summer temperatures, like Los Angeles and Phoenix, haven’t faced similar orders not to clear encampments during heat waves. But it’s not clear if advocacy groups have sought such rulings. Unsheltered homeless people are particularly vulnerable during hot weather because of the constant exposure to the heat and sun.
“The court concludes plaintiffs’ evidence forecasting excessive heat for the upcoming weeks and detailing the risks of heat-related deaths and illnesses is sufficient to show that irreparable harm will result in the absence of injunctive relief,” Nunley wrote in his order.
It’s not the first time Nunley banned Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments. Last year, he ordered similar temporary restraining orders to halt encampment sweeps during scorching temperatures that lasted nearly two months.
All of the orders came from a lawsuit filed last June by the Sacramento Homeless Union, a homeless advocacy group, and three homeless individuals.
This year’s order was nearly identical to previous restraining orders, with Nunley drawing on the same legal analysis. He concluded that the city’s interest in clearing encampments in a heatwave is “far outweighed” by the health and welfare of homeless individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.