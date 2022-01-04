QUARTZ HILL — Experienced dog show judge Nancy Talbott will wait for her debut as a judge at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan, after the show was postponed to a later date this year due to a surge of the Omicron variant in New Year City.
The iconic dog show was set to return to New York City, later this month, after the 2021 event was held outdoors at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a huge honor to be invited to judge at Westminster,” Talbott said during an interview at her Quartz Hill home prior to the announcement that the dog show was postponed.
Talbott never expected to be invited to judge at the Westminster Kennel Club, since it is based in New York City and has an East Coast focus.
“It’s kind of a pinnacle experience for me,” Talbott said.
Talbott has been judging since 1993 in the United States as well as many foreign countries, including Sweden, Australia, South Korea and Indonesia.
“It’s been a hobby that’s allowed me to meet wonderful people all over the world and travel and do what I love to do, which is be around dogs,” Talbott said.
She has judged other significant shows such as the AKC National Championship in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, she has judged multiple Golden and Labrador Retriever National Specialties in the US, Canada and Australia.
“Those are real honors as well, but Westminster Kennel Club, I can check that off the bucket list,” Talbott said.
Approximately 2,000 dogs were expected to compete at Westminster. The dog show is spread out over three days. Talbott was set to officiate over several breeds at Pier 36 on Manhattan’s lower east side during her first judging assignment at Westminster.
Talbott would have judged the Chesapeake Bay retrievers, curly-coated retrievers, flat-coated retrievers, golden retrievers and weimaraners.
“My job is to select Best of Breed from each of those five breeds,” Talbott said.
The Best of Breed dog winners Talbott would have selected would then advance to the Sporting Group competition held on the green carpet at Madison Square Garden.
If you have ever watched a dog show on television, you might know the basics of what judges do. Although the dogs are competing against each other, they are really competing against the breed standard.
“Every breed has their own standard,” Talbott said. “AKC has approved standards for every breed; the judge selects the dog they consider best according to that breed’s standard.”
For example, with a golden retriever, Talbott will feel for the angles of the shoulder, how much rib they have and how their coat feels. She also watches the dog’s movement.
“It’s not an obedience contest; it doesn’t matter how well behaved they are,” she said. “What I’m watching when they move is how their legs work, are they moving in balance? Does it look like they could do that do all day in the field looking for birds?”
Talbott also evaluates a dog’s temperament.
“Golden retrievers, it says in the very first paragraph that they’re to be eager, alert and self-confident,” Talbott said. “And so you want a golden retriever who is smiling and confident and wants to be there.”
Other breeds such as Afghan hounds can be aloof because that is appropriate for the breed.
For the Sporting Group, Talbott is determining how well the dogs look like they can do their job.
Talbott first entered the dog show world as a golden retriever owner. Her first champion was born in 1979. She also bred dogs. After about 20 years, Talbott tried her hand at judging. She had experience judging sheep and goats from her time as a 4-H member in junior high and high school.
“And so judging dogs was just kind of a natural thing,” Talbott said. “And I love studying the standards.”
Talbott owns four dogs. She has a Rock, four-year-old black Labrador retriever; Hudson, 10-year-old pug; Splash, a 13-year-old golden retriever; and Echo, a 12-year-old Golden retriever.
Talbott is working toward finishing all of the breeds in the Sporting Group so she can judge the group.
