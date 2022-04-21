LANCASTER — A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted a complaint for quo warranto to remove Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board 2nd Vice Chair Michael Rives from his elected position on the Board, according to a copy of Tuesday’s ruling.
Rives’ attorney, Steve Fox, said Judge James Chalfant’s ruling is not final until he signs it. Fox disagreed with the judge’s interpretation of the law.
“Just because you rule it doesn’t mean that there’s a judgment yet,” Fox said.
According to Fox, he has 10 days to respond to the complaint once he receives it.
“He will sign the judgment on May 24 at another hearing; he will deal with my objections at the time,” Fox said.
According to Fox’s interpretation, Rives is still a member of the Board until the judgment is signed.
“I don’t agree with the interpretation; he’s done a good job,” Fox said. “There’s no showing of any actual conflict in my mind.”
Fox added the law calls for a material conflict, and there isn’t one.
“I’m sure they spent over $100,000 of taxpayer money to get rid of him, and I resent that myself,” Fox said. “He’s a watchdog and maybe that’s why people don’t want him there, because he’s watching our tax dollars for us.”
AV Medical Center officials consider Rives’ time on the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors to be over.
“We appreciate the Los Angeles County Superior Court for taking the time to review the information presented in the case. It’s unfortunate it had to go this far, but Mr. Rives had the choice to take appropriate action,” AV Healthcare District Board Chair Dr. Abdallah Farrukh said in a statement. “Now we can go back and focus on hospital business.”
AV Healthcare District General Counsel Troy Schell, in a letter sent to Fox, on Wednesday, said Rives “no longer has rights or duties as an AVHD Board member and will not be received as an AVHD Board member at meetings, including the upcoming meeting on April 27, 2022.”
According to Schell’s letter, AV Healthcare District staff will declare the seat vacant at the April 27 meeting. District staff will recommend that the Board authorize staff to notify the Los Angeles County Elections Official of the vacant Board seat.
“Informing the Los Angeles County Elections Official is the first step AVHD must take in order to proceed with filling the vacancy and in furtherance of the voters’ right to choose their next representative on the AVHD Board,” Schell wrote.
He added the District is still considering how to fill the seat on a temporary basis prior to the public having the opportunity to elect the new Board director at the earliest possible election.
With the June 7 primary election only 47 days away from today, it would appear the next best option would be the Nov. 8 election. Rives’ seat does not expire until December 2024.
Rives disagreed with Schell’s interpretation of Chalfant’s ruling.
“The attorney for AV Hospital needs to read yesterday’s ruling,” Rives wrote in an email. “I am not removed until the Judge hears all of the final objections and issues an order. AV Hospital cannot unilaterally erase the votes of 45,592 people who voted for me and deny me my seat on the Hospital Board.”
Rives was elected to the AV Healthcare District Board and Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, in November 2020. The city of Lancaster sent Rives a letter — signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris — after Rives was sworn in to both offices, in December 2020. The letter asked him to resign from the AV Healthcare District Board or face legal action to remove him. The city said Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099.
The city of Lancaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Government Code section 1099 bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties given the powers and jurisdiction of the offices.
Rives was sworn into office on the AV Healthcare District Board, on Dec. 8, 2020. Three days later, he was later sworn in as a member of the AV College Board of Trustees. According to the law, Rives would have to forfeit the first office to which he was sworn, which was the AV Healthcare District Board.
Judge Chalfant agreed.
“Consequently, he has forfeited, and must be removed from, his position on the Healthcare District Board pursuant to Govt. Code Section 1099,” Chalfant wrote in an April 19 ruling.
