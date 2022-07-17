LOS ANGELES — A judge, on Thursday, rejected a defense bid for re-sentencing for the man convicted of murder for parking his SUV on railroad tracks at the Glendale-Los Angeles border and causing a Metrolink train derailment that killed 11 people and injured more than 180 others.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen ruled that Juan Manuel Alvarez “was the actual killer” and is therefore ineligible for re-sentencing as a result of a recent change in state law that affects the convictions and sentences of defendants in some murder cases.
The former Compton resident was sentenced, in August 2008, to 11 consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole after being convicted of 11 counts of first-degree murder stemming from the Jan. 26, 2005, crash on the railroad tracks south of Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale. Jurors found true the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.
Alvarez was also found guilty of one count of arson for pouring gasoline on his green Jeep Cherokee Sport, which he left on the tracks. Jurors acquitted him of a train-wrecking charge and rejected a special circumstance allegation that the murders were committed during a train-wrecking.
During more than four days on the stand during his trial, the former construction worker and father of two testified that he meant to commit suicide by parking his vehicle at about 6 a.m. that day, but changed his mind and couldn’t get the SUV off the tracks.
“I was going to kill myself,” Alvarez testified. “I feel terrible and I ask for forgiveness.”
Alvarez told the Los Angeles Superior Court jury that heard the case against him that it never crossed his mind that anyone aboard the train would be hurt.
Prosecutors countered that Alvarez, then 26, intended to cause a catastrophe to get his estranged wife’s attention.
Metrolink train No. 100, which was heading south to Union Station, derailed after plowing into the vehicle, then crashed into northbound Metrolink train No. 901 at the Glendale-Los Angeles city line. The train also struck a Union Pacific freight train locomotive, which wound up on its side.
Arson investigators from the Glendale Fire Department said gasoline had been poured on both the inside and outside of the Jeep. That caused a fire after train No. 100 smashed into the vehicle on the tracks.
