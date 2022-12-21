Scott Peterson Juror Misconduct

A California judge has rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and the unborn child they planned to name Conner. Peterson had sought a new trial because of what his defense team called a rogue juror.

LOS ANGELES — A California judge, on Tuesday, rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay, on Christmas Eve 2002.

Peterson alleged the resulting trial that gripped the world was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row.

