San Francisco Homeless Lawsuit

A man stands next to tents on a sidewalk in San Francisco. A federal judge is questioning the city’s tactics in dealing with homeless people. He did not rule on an emergency order to stop San Francisco from dismantling tent encampments without offering shelter beds.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — A judge in federal court, Thursday, questioned San Francisco’s tactics in homeless encampment cleanups, suggesting the city is not following its own policies of offering shelter beds to people being asked to leave a public area.

Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in US District Court in Oakland did not issue a ruling on a request by homeless plaintiffs to make the city stop dismantling encampments until it has thousands more shelter beds. She said she would issue a written order on the request for a preliminary injunction.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Quote "We Love the Homeless" .....{Coleman Tents ®}

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Democrats create Cesspools...There are always an exception to the rule...but their track record is a joke (unless an election is near, then even Newsom is picking up Trash). You are being played...Enjoy

