LOS ANGELES — Two sworn members of the Pomona Police Department who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 Los Angeles County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elaine Lu denied a motion by the city to dismiss the complaint brought by Sgt. Michael Neaderbaomer and Cpl. Chad Jensen. Lu heard arguments, on June 1, and took the motion under submission.
