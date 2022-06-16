LOS ANGELES — A federal judge, this week, gave final approval to a lawsuit settlement that commits the city of Los Angeles to sheltering or housing thousands of homeless residents within five years.
In approving the deal reached, in April, US District Judge David Carter wrote, Tuesday, that the agreement is “fair, reasonable, and adequate.”
The city’s settlement with the group LA Alliance for Human Rights commits Los Angeles to spending up to $3 billion to supply 16,000 beds or housing units for homeless people not suffering from mental illness.
The court will retain jurisdiction for a period of five years to create an “enforcement mechanism” for the pact, Carter said.
The lawsuit was brought, in 2020, by the alliance, a coalition of business owners, residents, landlords, homeless people and others who alleged that inaction by city and county of Los Angeles created a dangerous environment.
