LANCASTER — A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Tuesday reduced the scope of a lawsuit filed by Bridget Cook, Antelope Valley Union High School District’s former general counsel, who sued the District and the former Board majority last August, contending she was fired in 2019 for blowing the whistle on allegedly improper and illegal contracts that would have provided financial windfalls to the trio or to their friends and associates.
Cook, who is Black, also alleges she was the victim of race and gender discrimination. She filed her case last Aug. 26 against the district, Board members Victoria M. Ruffin and Amanda L. Parrell and former Robert “Bob” Davis. Superintendent David Vierra and Assistant Superintendent Brett Neal are also named in the complaint.
Cook alleges discrimination, retaliation, breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violation of the whistleblower protection.
Davis, Ruffin and Parrell are represented by attorney Herbert Hayden of the Harris & Associates law firm. The firm’s principal attorney is John W. Harris. Harris had a troubled past, including allegations of overbilling, according to Cook’s complaint.
The firm moved to dismiss three of the seven allegations against the trio as well as Cook’s claim for punitive damages.
Judge David Sotelo dropped one of Cook’s two retaliation claims and her whistleblower protection allegation. He let stand her allegation of intentional infliction of emotional distress and her claim for punitive damages against the trio because Cook is suing them in their individual capacity. Cook previously agreed to drop a sixth cause of action against Davis alleging discrimination.
Cook’s claims against the District were not part of the motion heard by the judge.
Cook began working for the District in 1994 as a substitute teacher. She became a full-time teacher in 1995, and general counsel in 1998. Cook regularly attended Board meetings and served as sergeant at arms. She served as a member of Vierra’s cabinet. Her responsibilities included providing legal advice to district leadership, administrators, Board members and other staff, according to her suit.
Cook’s complaint alleges that Davis, Ruffin and Parrell engaged in improper governmental activities, including awarding and attempting to award lucrative contracts to friends and associates shortly after Ruffin and Parrell joined the Board in December 2018.
She raised concerns about alleged waste, improper use of government funds and unlawful conduct to the Board and to her supervisor, Superintendent Vierra. But Davis, Ruffin and Parrell ignored her disclosures and fired her without warning and without cause on May 9, 2019. Prior to her termination, Cook was the highest-paid African-American and highest-paid woman at the District, according to the suit.
“AVUHSD’s treatment of Cook is part of a pattern and practice in which white men receive reasonable notice if they are being considered for termination,” the lawsuit said, “and are given the opportunity to remain employed, maintain their salaries, and ultimately receive promotions. In contrast, women and African-Americans in management positions are demoted, lose pay or are fired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.