California Schools LGBTQ Policies

Parents, students, and staff of Chino Valley Unified School District hold up signs in favor of protecting LGBTQ+ policies during a June gathering at Don Antonio Lugo High School.

 Associated Press files

SANTA ANA — A judge on Wednesday halted a Southern California school district from requiring parents to be notified if their children change their gender identification or pronouns at school.

San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Garza ruled after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District for adopting a policy requiring schools to tell parents when their children change their pronouns or use a bathroom of a gender other than the one listed on their official paperwork.

