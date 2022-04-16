OAKLAND — A Northern California judge ruled that five Oakland police officers who fatally shot a homeless man, in 2018, were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch said in his ruling, Tuesday, that Oakland city employees “improperly manipulated” an outside investigator’s report that initially concluded the officers were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs, the East Bay Times reported, Thursday.
The officers fatally shot Joshua Pawlik, 31, in North Oakland, on March 11, 2018. Pawlik was armed and asleep in a small space between two homes. Officers rustled him from his sleep and said they fired at him because he would not put down the gun.
Four of the officers — William Berger, Brandon Hraiz, Craig Tanaka and Sgt. Francisco Negrete — fired guns and Officer Josef Philips shot a bean bag.
