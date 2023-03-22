LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s commander will have to shore up his whistleblower suit in which he alleges he was wrongfully reassigned to a less prestigious position after questioning why deputies involved in the 2021 service of a search warrant, in which nearly 70 shots were fired, were not disciplined, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis A. Kin agreed with attorneys for the county that Cmdr. William E. Jaeger did not provide facts showing he reasonably believed the shooting information he disclosed demonstrated a breach of a state or federal statute, or a violation of a local, state or federal rule or regulation.

