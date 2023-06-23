LOS ANGELES — A judge has conditionally awarded a new trial on some of the $10.1 million in damages won in March by a retired Los Angeles police captain in her discrimination/retaliation suit against the city.
Former Capt. Stacey Vince was granted $9 million in past and future emotional distress damages by a jury on March 17, which Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui found Tuesday was excessive and the “product of passion or prejudice.”
The judge said that the city is entitled to a new trial on those damages unless Vince agrees within 30 days to have them reduced to $4.5 million. The city and the judge did not challenge the award to Vince of $1.1 million in past and future economic losses.
Vince was a lieutenant in the detective bureau when a new deputy chief, Kris Pitcher, became her direct supervisor in 2019 and eventually began shunning her, her suit filed in October 2020 stated.
Vince’s husband, LAPD Lt. Lou Vince had previously worked under Pitcher at Operations Valley Bureau and suffered retaliation and discrimination on account of a physical disability, Lou Vince alleged in his lawsuit.
When Lou Vince complained, the LAPD command staff threatened him that his wife’s career would be adversely affected, his suit stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.