LOS ANGELES — A judge has conditionally awarded a new trial on some of the $10.1 million in damages won in March by a retired Los Angeles police captain in her discrimination/retaliation suit against the city.

Former Capt. Stacey Vince was granted $9 million in past and future emotional distress damages by a jury on March 17, which Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui found Tuesday was excessive and the “product of passion or prejudice.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.