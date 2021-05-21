SAN FRANCISCO — A California judge has dismissed a murder case against a woman who delivered a stillbirth after consuming methamphetamine, saying prosecutors failed to provide evidence that she took drugs knowing that it could kill her baby.
Kings County Superior Court Judge Robert Shane Burns delivered his decision in court Thursday, said Dana Sussman, deputy executive director for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, which is providing legal counsel for the woman, Chelsea Becker.
The dismissal, however, falls short of what Becker’s advocates had wanted from the court: A clear ruling that that California’s homicide law does not apply to pregnant women. California’s former top prosecutor, Xavier Becerra, backed that position.
“We are disappointed that a dismissal on these grounds does not foreclose the possibility that a misguided prosecutor may attempt a similar prosecution in the future,” said Jacqueline Goodman, trial counsel for Becker. “As a result, we are left to play a sort of whack-a-mole, ever vigilant that we find and prevent any similar efforts to charge a woman with murder for the outcome of her pregnancy.”
Phil Esbenshade, the top assistant district attorney in Kings County in California’s Central Valley, said his office believes there is enough evidence to go to trial.
“The Judge who presided over that preliminary examination, upon hearing that evidence and considering arguments from both sides, did find such sufficient evidence existed,” he said in an email. Judge Burns apparently disagrees with that finding.”
He has said the case against Becker was not about reproductive rights but about stopping a woman who repeatedly abused narcotics while pregnant. Becker gave birth to two other babies who tested positive for meth.
Becker’s attorneys say it’s a travesty she had to stay in jail for more than a year, unable to post $2 million bail, until she was transferred to a drug treatment facility earlier this year.
There is no evidence that drug use results in stillbirths, her attorneys say, and allowing murder charges would have a chilling effect: preventing women from seeking needed prenatal care.
