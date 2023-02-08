LOS ANGELES — A judge, on Tuesday, dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the issues under submission before issuing her ruling dismissing all three causes of action for declaratory and injunctive relief, two under the Emergency Services Act and one under the state constitution.
County attorneys maintained in their court papers that compulsory vaccination is different from compulsory medical procedures because the spread of contagious disease is a matter of public health rather than one of individual freedom. Refusing a vaccine impacts not just the individual making the choice, but also the public because vaccines help prevent disease outbreaks only if a large percentage of the population is vaccinated, according to the county attorneys’ court papers.
Then-Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis issued an executive order, in August 2021, requiring the county’s 110,000 employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, with exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Supervisors ratified her order six days later, making it official county policy.
However, according to the lawsuit originally filed, in October 2021, and twice amended after that, thousands of county employees have not complied.
“They will risk their jobs rather than violate their conscience and follow a plainly unlawful order,” the suit stated.
Hilda Solis is a POS (IMHO) with major daddy issues. I wonder if Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer is her "smoking buddy". They need to bring lawsuits on Hilda Solis first..then go after the rest of the wannabe Dictators...Let's make the weasels Pay....for using 3rd world tactics on Americans.
