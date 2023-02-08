LOS ANGELES — A judge, on Tuesday, dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the issues under submission before issuing her ruling dismissing all three causes of action for declaratory and injunctive relief, two under the Emergency Services Act and one under the state constitution.

Hilda Solis is a POS (IMHO) with major daddy issues. I wonder if Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer is her "smoking buddy". They need to bring lawsuits on Hilda Solis first..then go after the rest of the wannabe Dictators...Let's make the weasels Pay....for using 3rd world tactics on Americans.

